Perfetti Van Melle factory explosion closes road near Cincinnati airport

ERLANGER, Ky. -- An explosion at a candy factory closed a road near the region's main airport Tuesday morning.

It's at least the third blast at Perfetti Van Melle USA since 2003. The company makes some well-known candy brands, including AirHeads and Mentos.

No one was injured in Tuesday's incident, Boone County officials said. Initial reports indicated there was a fire, but company spokeswoman Stephanie Creech later said there was only an explosion in one of the sugar manufacturing tools.

About 40 employees were at the plant at the time. Manufacturing was shut down for the day.

In December 2015, a silo exploded and caught fire at the plant. Officials said dust from candy-making operations likely caused the blast. That fire burned through panels to the side and back of the building, but no one was injured.

Firefighters at the scene of a Dec. 4, 2015 fire at the Perfetti Van Melle factory.

And in 2003, a static charge sparked an explosion and the roof caught fire. The blast blew off the back wall of the plant and injured one worker, but he survived. The factory reopened the next day.

After the 2015 fire, the company's president pledged a further review.

Turfway Road was closed at Donaldson because of Tuesday's emergency response. The factory is located just east of the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport.