Attempted abduction reported in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Ky. -- Edgewood residents are on alert after police sent out a notice about an attempted abduction.

"It's very, very scary because we have lots of kids in the neighborhood," said Debbie Moore.

Police Chief Anthony Kramer said the incident happened about 5 p.m. Monday on Roundhill Court.

Officials said a 10-year-old girl reported that a man in a white van approached her and tried to coax her inside.

The girl told police the man said she needed to get into the van because her mother was hurt and he would take her to her mother.

When the girl said that wasn’t possible, she said the man changed his story and said, “I mean your father.”

She said the man drove off when she threatened him that she was calling police.

Officers said the van was described as a square-bodied white panel van/work van. The girl could not provide a description of the driver other than he “sounded young.”

Investigators said the incident and the van are similar to an event that happened in Grant County last week.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Kenton County Dispatch Center at 859-356-3191.

Kramer said that while the incident is serious, it is “thankfully is something that seldom occurs in our city. We live in a relatively safe community, but we are not immune from the social ills that plague the rest of the world.”

Moore, who helped the girl call 911, encouraged parents to have a conversation with their kids, even though it might not be easy.

"You need to have it. It's your responsibility as a parent," she said. "You teach them but when they see it first hand, it's real, then they get it."

The chief urged families to create a safety plan with their children and go over what they should do if they encounter a stranger.

Kramer suggested the use of a code word or something to let the child know the adult can be trusted.

The chief also provided these resources to help families come up with a safety plan: