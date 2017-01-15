WATCH: NKY leaders march in hopes of spreading MLK Jr.'s legacy to younger generations

COVINGTON, Ky. -- “Keep on walkin', keep on talkin'."

Hand in hand, dozens of Northern Kentucky community leaders marched down MLK Jr. Boulevard Saturday afternoon to honor the life and legacy Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left behind.

But Pastor Teddy Spivey said he organized the march to do much more than commemorate the efforts of Dr. King.

"It's very important to help our younger people realize that there was a struggle that went on, and it still means a lot to the people who was actually in the struggle,” Spivey said.

During a time of racial tension, King led the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the March on Washington, and he won a Nobel Peace Prize for devoting his life to fighting inequality.

Danise Bush participated in the march in the hopes that generations to come will not forget King’s efforts.

"It is so imperative that we let the young children know and let the young people know to continue to think and think critically about what the dream meant and what Dr. Martin Luther King meant to us,” Bush said.