Police: Juvenile shot at in Covington; 2 arrested

COVINGTON, Ky. -- Police arrested two men suspected of shooting at a juvenile Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the City Heights Housing Complex at about 2 p.m. for a report of shots being fired at the area. There, they found spent shell casings and a victim lying in a nearby apartment.

Several rounds had entered the building and traveled over the head of the victim, who was lying down, according to police. There were no documented injuries.

Investigators spoke to several witnesses and detained two suspects they believe are responsible, Mark Anthony Dukes and DeAndre Booker.

Police said they couldn't release any information about the victim because of the victim's status as a juvenile.

Dukes and Booker were each charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. They were being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

