Covington woman dies at 109

COVINGTON, Ky. -- One of Kentucky's oldest residents, a Covington woman, died Sunday at age 109.

Opal Kwozalla was surrounded by family when she died. Her family said she was the oldest living resident of Kentucky when she celebrated her 109th birthday in November.

Kwozalla and her husband lived on 21st street in Covington -- their home survived the 1937 flood -- but later moved to Park Hills and Florida after that. She returned to Northern Kentucky to be close to family after her husband died.

"She was alive when the Titanic sank, and alive the last time the Cubs won the world series," her great-granddaughter Kendall Herold said. "She was 11 years old when sliced bread was invented. The Barnum and Bailey Circus was formed in 1907, the year after Opal was born, and less than 24 hours after her death, the circus announced they were closing their doors for good."

Kwozalla has two sons, Ron and Bill, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.