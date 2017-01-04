Here's how to get free Tim Hortons on Jan. 12

CINCINNATI -- How does a free coffee and breakfast sandwich every week for a year sound?

If some Tri-Staters put in the work, that’s what they’ll get from Tim Hortons on Jan. 12.

The Canadian coffee and food chain will hold grand openings for the Erlanger and Colerain Township locations that morning and the first 100 guests at each location will receive coupons for free coffee and breakfast sandwiches.

These locations, 3168 Dixie Highway in Erlanger and 9890 Colerain Avenue in Colerain, have already had soft openings, according to spokesperson Emily Kjesbo.

Although Kjesbo couldn’t confirm if other Tim Hortons locations would open in the Tri-State, she said in an email that the Blue Ash-based company QSR7 that is developing the locations in this area plan for Tim Hortons to be their fastest growing brand in the region.