Here's how to get free Tim Hortons on Jan. 12

Libby Cunningham
5:27 PM, Jan 4, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: A sign hangs on a Tim Horton's cafe in Manhattan on August 25, 2014 in New York City. It has been confirmed that American fast food giant Burger King is in discussions for a possible take-over of Canadian coffee and cafe chain Tim Horton's. Shares of Tim Hortons Inc and U.S. Burger King Worldwide Inc rose after news of the merger talk. The new company would be based in Canada which has a lower corporate tax rate than the United States. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt
Copyright Getty Images

CINCINNATI -- How does a free coffee and breakfast sandwich every week for a year sound?

If some Tri-Staters put in the work, that’s what they’ll get from Tim Hortons on Jan. 12.

The Canadian coffee and food chain will hold grand openings for the Erlanger and Colerain Township locations that morning and the first 100 guests at each location will receive coupons for free coffee and breakfast sandwiches.

These locations, 3168 Dixie Highway in Erlanger and 9890 Colerain Avenue in Colerain, have already had soft openings, according to spokesperson Emily Kjesbo.

Although Kjesbo couldn’t confirm if other Tim Hortons locations would open in the Tri-State, she said in an email that the Blue Ash-based company QSR7 that is developing the locations in this area plan for Tim Hortons to be their fastest growing brand in the region.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video