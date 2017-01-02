Griswold’s husband Jeremiah was a tattoo apprentice in Guatemala nearly a decade ago, she said. He worked in prisons and schools in La Limonada.
"He basically learned that a lot of gang members that were trying to get out of the gangs had tattoos that were basically holding them back, posing as a threat still,” Griswold said. "So covering those up is actually a life-saving move for some people who are trying to get out of the gangs in Guatemala."
It’s a trip the shop wants to take every year, but they need the Tri-State’s help.
A GoFundMe page has been setup to help with costs, but as of Jan. 2, it’s short more than $5,000 of its $16,000 goal.
Along with helping those in the gang rehab, the group will be visiting a local school. The shop is also looking for donations of toothpaste and toothbrushes for the students.
"They do need toothpaste and toothbrushes -- a lot of kids that go to that school, that’s the only times of the day they brush their teeth," Griswold explained. "And to have access to that, it’s really important."
Anyone wishing to make a donation can drop items off at White Whale Tattoo, 650 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati.