Hear Cincinnati Podcast: Trump visits Cincinnati, developers plan a Findlay Market district

Maxim Alter, Lucy May, Meghan Wesley, Scott Kyser , Pat LaFleur, James Leggate, Bob Driehaus
4:06 PM, Jun 8, 2017
7:27 AM, Jun 9, 2017
This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and content coordinator Scott Kyser talk about a new Kroger grocery store planned for downtown Cincinnati, how this new Kroger will bring a wave of Downtown development to Court Street's 'dead zone,' Fiona's recent weight gain, Scooter Gennett's record breaking night, an OTR bagel shop promising New York-style bagels and more. 

Reporters Pat LaFleur and James Leggate then unpack President Donald Trump's visit to Cincinnati this week -- and what he could do for the Brent Spence Bridge. And reporter Bob Driehaus breaks down plans to transform the vacant area around Findlay Market into a new living and business district.

Listen to this episode in the player above.

Notable links: 

  • 1:30 - The panel talks Kroger's future Downtown grocery store, Scooter Gennett and New York-style bagels coming to Cincinnati
  • 16:00 - Pat LaFleur and James Leggate unpack Trump's visit to Cincinnati
  • 30:30 - Bob Driehaus explains plans to transform the area around Findlay Market into a new living and business district.

