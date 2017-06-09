Hear Cincinnati Podcast: Trump visits Cincinnati, developers plan a Findlay Market district

This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and content coordinator Scott Kyser talk about a new Kroger grocery store planned for downtown Cincinnati, how this new Kroger will bring a wave of Downtown development to Court Street's 'dead zone,' Fiona's recent weight gain, Scooter Gennett's record breaking night, an OTR bagel shop promising New York-style bagels and more.

Reporters Pat LaFleur and James Leggate then unpack President Donald Trump's visit to Cincinnati this week -- and what he could do for the Brent Spence Bridge. And reporter Bob Driehaus breaks down plans to transform the vacant area around Findlay Market into a new living and business district.

Listen to this episode in the player above.

1:30 - The panel talks Kroger's future Downtown grocery store, Scooter Gennett and New York-style bagels coming to Cincinnati

16:00 - Pat LaFleur and James Leggate unpack Trump's visit to Cincinnati

30:30 - Bob Driehaus explains plans to transform the area around Findlay Market into a new living and business district.

