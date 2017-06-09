Hear Cincinnati Podcast: Trump visits Cincinnati, developers plan a Findlay Market district

This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and content coordinator Scott Kyser talk about a new Kroger grocery store planned for downtown Cincinnati, how this new Kroger will bring a wave of Downtown development to Court Street's 'dead zone,' Fiona's recent weight gain, Scooter Gennett's record breaking night, an OTR bagel shop promising New York-style bagels and more.
Reporters Pat LaFleur and James Leggate then unpack President Donald Trump's visit to Cincinnati this week -- and what he could do for the Brent Spence Bridge. And reporter Bob Driehaus breaks down plans to transform the vacant area around Findlay Market into a new living and business district.
Hear Cincinnati is back for the new year. This week, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and 9 On Your Side anchor Kathrine Nero talk President Donald Trump, the Cincinnati Zoo's new baby hippo, the film "Hidden Figures," Adam Jones and much more. Photographer Emily Maxwell also walks us through covering the historic women's march in D.C. and I-Team reporter Hillary Lake gives us an exclusive look inside a local heroin treatment center.