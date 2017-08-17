Hear Cincinnati Podcast: Everything you need to know about the attack in Charlottesville

This week on Hear Cincinnati, host Maxim Alter, digital editor Meghan Wesley, digital reporter Lucy May and 9 On Your Side anchor Chris Riva talk Fiona, the Children's Hospital expansion, the future of the Forest Fair Mall, rules to follow when sharing the road with school buses, alcohol-infused popsicles, the upcoming total solar eclipse, the end of the Brent Spence Bridge closures and more.

Maxim then talks with investigative reporter Hillary Lake about the rally and violence in Charlottesville -- and what's next for the Tri-State man accused of killing one woman and injuring 19 others in a car attack against counter protesters.

Listen to this episode in the player above.

1:35 - The panel talks Children's Hospital expansion, Forest Fair mall, boozy popsicles, the total solar eclipse, the Brent Spence Bridge and more.

22:45 - Reporter Hillary Lake breaks down the violence in Charlottesville -- and why all eyes were on the Tri-State after the car attack.

WCPO Insiders can read more about these stories at wcpo.com/hear.

Subscribe to the HEAR Cincinnati podcast:

