OSGOOD, Ind. -- A Whitewater Township trustee has died after he was rear-ended while driving a tractor.

Hubert Brown, 65, was driving on State Road 350 the day after Christmas when Richard Campos, 41, hit him, Indiana State Police said.

Brown was thrown from the tractor and suffered serious life-threatening injuries, troopers said. He was driven to Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville before being transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He later died.

Campos was not injured in the crash, troopers said. He submitted to a portable breath test for alcohol and tested .26 BAC. He was then driven to Margaret Mary hospital for a blood test and arrested.

Troopers charged Campos with operating a vehicle while intoxicated while endangering another person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated while causing serious bodily injury.

Those charges may be upgraded after Brown's death.