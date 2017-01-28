Springfield Township home invasion separates mother and daughter

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Stephanie Noble was too afraid to speak above a whisper Friday evening when she called police from a closet inside her home.

Three armed men claiming to be police had kicked in the door of her Winton Avenue home and forced the family upstairs, she said; at the time of the call, she was crammed inside the closet alongside her 12-year-old, 11-year-old and 8-month-old children.

Her oldest daughter, Anise Hill, had run outside when the men arrived, and Noble told police she was afraid they had taken her. She spoke in a whisper, she said, because she thought one of the intruders might still be in the house.

Anise Hill had not been kidnapped. At the same time her mother called police, she was calling them, too — and she wasn’t whispering. She was frantic. The men had run at the sound of a nearby siren, she said, but she was afraid they would come back.

In a news release issued Friday night, Springfield Township police said that the intruders had not returned and that they did not believe the crime had been random.

No arrests were made the night of the incident. Police encouraged anyone with information about the break-in to contact them at 513-729-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.