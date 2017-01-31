Officers 'justified' in fatal shooting of Springfield Township man, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI -- The two police officers who fatally shot a Springfield Township man earlier this month won't face any charges, the prosecutor's office announced Tuesday.

Police Officer Nick Hornhack and Police Officer Brandon Musgrove killed John McLaughlin Jan. 1 after they were called to McLaughlin's home for a domestic dispute, authorities previously said.

The officers "were justified in their actions" and "did not violate any criminal statures," Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters wrote in a letter released Tuesday, following an investigation by his office.

Police previously said that the officers had spoken with McLaughlin for about 20 minutes as his wife retrieved belongings from the home. McLaughlin "was cooperative, but visibly distraught throughout the process," police said.

Then, McLaughlin unexpectedly produced a concealed handgun and raised it in the direction of the officers despite orders to put it down, according to police. That was when Hornback and Musgrove fired seven shots, striking McLaughlin several times.

McLaughlin died from his injuries. No one else was hurt.