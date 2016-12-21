SPRINGDALE, Ohio -- When Sonya Houston tried to make a cup of hot chocolate on a chilly Tuesday night, she got an unpleasant surprise: There was no water in her apartment or anywhere in her building, and authorities didn’t expect it to come back on until Wednesday morning.

Cincinnati Water Works crews worked overnight to restore water to Houston, her neighbors and nearby Heritage Hill Elementary after a 12-inch water main break disrupted their pipes and damaged Chesterdale Road between Valdosta Drive and the entrance to the Willows Apartment complex.

“(Water mains) are affected by usage this time of year as the weather starts to change and the ground shifts,” said Jason Fleming with Cincinnati Water Works.

Fleming said crews like his respond to several water main breaks in Greater Cincinnati every week. Houston should have water by Wednesday afternoon, according to Fleming, and the city would send a street crew to repair Chesterdale Road at some point during the day.

The elementary school was not affected as students are on their winter break.