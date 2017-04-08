Springdale police seek 'critically missing senior'

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 32°
Douglas Dean
SPRINGDALE, Ohio -- Police are searching for a "critically missing senior."
Douglas Dean, 83, left the Maple Knoll Retirement Village at about 2:30 p.m. Friday and hasn't been seen since.
Dean has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue sweatpants. He was driving a blue Chrysler 200 with Ohio license plate FYX9988.
He suffers from multiple medical ailments, causing concern for his safety, police said in a news release.
Springdale police asked anybody with information to call them at 513-346-5760.