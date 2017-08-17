CINCINNATI – The Hamilton County auditor issued a warning about credit card skimmers Thursday along with a list of 13 locations where skimmers have been found over the last two years.

The list includes three Walmart stores, a fourth retailer and nine service stations.

In a release, Auditor Dusty Rhodes provided a security update and recommendation on some of the locations.

“We have not been notified that any arrests were made in connection with this illegal activity,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes listed five service stations where Weights and Measures Inspectors have made more than 20 visits. The following three report no security, Rhodes said, adding “consumers should use extra caution when using their credit cards at these three locations:”

Shell 7436 Wooster Pike

Shell 401 Glendale Milford Road

Marathon (G&R Market) State Route 128

The following two service stations “have used security tape on their pumps, but some or all of the tapes have been broken,” said Rhodes.

Marathon 1199 Smiley Road

Sunoco 2290 Sharon Road (skimmers found twice)

Three other service stations "have updated security and placed new locks on their pumps,” Rhodes said. They are:

Circle K 10630 Loveland Madeira Road

Shell 10629 Loveland Madeira Road

BP 12010 Omniplex Drive

Rhodes said another service station where a skimmer had been found, Marathon at 11785 Lebanon Road, has gone out of business.

Rhodes reported four retail outlets that discovered skimmers on their point-of-sale terminals inside the store during the past year. They are:

Walmart at 1143 Smiley Road

Walmart at 8451 Colerain Ave.

Walmart at 10240 Colerain Ave.

Thorntons at 12105 Princeton Pike

Rhodes said his office had received no further information on these locations from the stores or authorities.