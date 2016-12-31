1 dead, another injured in Silverton assault

SILVERTON, Ohio -- One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a reported assault Friday night -- and deputies say they were the only people involved.

Deputies were called to an apartment building on Montgomery Road near Hampton Drive at about 8:30 p.m.

Darwin Weaver, 66, and Rick Johnson, 52, both had been injured.

Weaver later died at Jewish Hospital, while Johnson is in stable condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The men lived at the apartment building and knew each other, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Section 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.