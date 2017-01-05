Pureval making staffing changes in Hamilton County court clerk's office

CINCINNATI -- Hamilton County's new clerk of courts has already cleared out three of his predecessor's deputies and may bring more changes to the office.

Aftab Pureval, who defeated Tracy Winkler in the November election, was sworn-in to his new post as clerk of courts Wednesday. Some changes were upfront, like Winkler's name and photo being replaced with a new Pureval banner on courtclerk.org. Others were happening behind the scenes.

Sarah Topy, a spokeswoman for Pureval's campaign helping with his transition, said that three deputies were dismissed Tuesday. Pureval was also evaluating every employee in the clerk's office and may make more dismissals on a case-by-case basis, she said.

"The voters of Hamilton County voted for changing the culture and leadership at the courthouse, and for making it more modern and more professional," Pureval said. "That's what I promised them and that's what I intend to deliver. This is the first step in that process but it's a process that will continue as we assess both the organization and the structure of the office, and ensure we have the most qualified and talented staff that will deliver results for the people of Hamilton County."