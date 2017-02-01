PD: Suspect stole money from church donation box

WCPO Staff
1:28 AM, Feb 1, 2017

NORWOOD, Ohio -- Police took to Facebook Tuesday to ask the public for help tracking down a suspect who was caught on camera stealing cash from the donation box at Immaculate Conception Church.

According to the Norwood Police Department’s Facebook post, a man wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt stole the money from the sanctuary and then left the scene in a white pickup truck.

Police asked anyone with information about the theft to call Detective Mark Niehaus at 513-458-4577

