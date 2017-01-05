Cache of homemade explosives found in deceased man's home, police say

NORWOOD, Ohio -- Police investigating a dead Norwood man’s home Wednesday evening found a stockpile of homemade explosives and instructions for making more, according to a news release.

Neighbors called Norwood police to the home on Rolston Avenue for a welfare check, the release said, because its occupant had not been seen for several weeks. The officers who investigated found the cache, which included black powder explosives, guns and "homemade firework-type explosives," and called the Cincinnati Fire Department Hazardous Devices Unit for assistance.

The bomb squad removed the explosives from the home for disposal and determined the scene to be safe around 9:19 p.m.

The resident who appeared to have constructed the makeshift bombs was found dead inside his home, police said. Authorities determined that his death was not suspicious.