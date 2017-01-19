North College Hill Senior Center needs emergency repairs, help from community

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio -- Alma Cannon has made time for the North College Hill Senior Center almost every day for the last 17 years, regardless of the weather outside -- but in the last several months, the weather inside has made it difficult for Cannon and other visitors to enjoy the activities they love.

"It’s hard," Cannon said. "We have to sit up there with our coats and shiver."

A broken furnace and leaky roof mean that those who come for bingo, singing or ceramics often have to deal with the cold and rain indoors as well as out, and the center said in a news release Jan. 12 it could not afford the $25,000 needed to replace them.

Instead, for the sake of the people who depend on the senior center’s services, which include opportunities for "friendship, recreation, wellness and education" as well as meal services, the North College Hill Senior Center set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for repairs.

Those who wish to donate can do so here.