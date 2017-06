MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio – Mount Healthy Police are looking for any information about 19-year-old Dravin Lemire-Sands who has been reported missing.

Police said the man needs medication. He was last seen wearing a teal colored T-shirt and white shorts at 1516 Compton Rd. Police said that he may be driving a Hyundai Elantra with Ohio license plate “HBU 3586.” He is 6 foot tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Contact police at 513-728-3183 with any information.