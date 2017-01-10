PD: 2 shooting victims came to Mount Healthy Speedway for help

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio -- Police are investigating after a man and a women came to a Speedway gas station on Hamilton Avenue for help after they were shot at a nearby apartment complex in Colerain Township.

Both victims arrived at the gas station shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday and were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. One victim was shot in the neck and the other in the stomach. Police say they were shot at the Ashley Woods apartment complex on Walden Glen Circle near the Hamilton Avenue interchange with I-275.

The Speedway remained open through the incident.

