MADEIRA, Ohio -- A woman was hospitalized Saturday night after a driver hit her on Shawnee Run Road.

Jonas Gray, 24, was headed west near Shawnee Pines Drive at about 10:30 p.m. when he hit Li Jing Ju, 39, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

"She was just standing in the middle of the road, and I didn't even see her," Gray told an emergency operator. "I was looking down to find another address, and I just seen her on the hill and I just hit her."

Listen to the entire 911 call below:

Witnesses said Ju wasn't trying to cross the road, and there are no crosswalks where Gray hit her. There's also a sidewalk on the north side of the road, the sheriff's office said.

Medics took Ju to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash. Speed and alcohol didn't play a part in the crash, the sheriff's office said.