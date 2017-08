LOCKLAND, Ohio -- Police are looking for a teen boy missing since Monday evening.

Tristin Jayden Dengler is a white 17-year-old who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 185 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless shirt and orange and gray shorts.

He's known to frequent Lockland and Reading and has made threats of suicide, police said.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Lockland Police Department at 513-761-1699.