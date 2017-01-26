Salon offers free haircuts to anyone who IDs Withrow vandal

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A hair salon is offering a year of free haircuts to whoever identifies a vandal who targeted a local high school.

In Phillip Pierce's salon, he covers conversation as light as the weather and as dark as what happened at Withrow Saturday night.

Someone painted swastikas and racial and homophobic slurs at Withrow High School. They were washed away the next day, but they remain etched in Pierce's memory.

"It's just heartbreaking, especially when it happens in a school with kids," he said.

Pierce said he was touched by the show of support as students returned to school.

"When you talk about the rallies and all the support, your eyes light up. … As a gay man being bullied a lot in my life, especially in high school, I think about what these kids must've been thinking when they returned to school," he said.

Looking for a way to help, Pierce decided to offer the free haircuts to anyone who identifies the vandal.

"It's really been eating at me, and I figured what can I do?" he said.

Pierce said he doesn't expect free haircuts to solve the case.

"I want to do my part," he said. "I want to do my part in my community in the city that I love."