PD: Teen pedestrians recovering after being hit by cars in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio -- Two teenage boys were hospitalized -- one in critical condition -- after they were struck by a vehicle around 9:05 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of Winton Road near West Kemper Road, police said.

Two juvenile males, ages 13 and 14, both from Cincinnati, were driven to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for treatment. One was in stable condition, while the other was in critical condition, police said.

The teens were attempting to cross Winton Road from west to east just south of West Kemper Road. Police say they were outside of a marked crosswalk.

LISTEN to the 911 calls in the player below:

Jerry R. Simpson, 29, of Greenhills, was driving a 2006 Honda Odyssey southbound on Winton Road. Police say both boys darted into the path of Simpson’s vehicle. The 14-year-old was struck by the right front portion of Simpson’s car and thrown forward in the southbound lanes of Winton Road. The 13-year-old was struck by the left front portion of Simpson’s car and thrown into the northbound lanes of Winton Road.

At this point, Michael Sizemore, 25, of Cleves, was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Winton Road. After landing in the northbound lanes of Winton Road, the 13-year-old was struck and dragged by Sizemore’s car.

Daniel Nimmo, 18, of Cincinnati, was operating a 2004 Ford Ranger and was traveling southbound on Winton Road directly behind Simpson. Immediately after the crash involving the juvenile males, Nimmo struck the rear of Simpson’s Honda Odyssey, injuring Michelle Leung, a rear-seat passenger.

The fire departments for the cities of Forest Park and Springdale transported the teenagers to the Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The 13-year-old is listed in critical condition, and the 14-year-old is listed in stable condition. The Village of Greenhills Fire Department transported Leung to Mercy Fairfield Hospital where she was treated and released.

Speed, alcohol and drugs of abuse were not factors in the crash. All parties were wearing their seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit.