Blue Ash man dies after crashing into Evendale PD cruiser

EVENDALE, Ohio -- A Blue Ash man is dead after crashing into a police vehicle Sunday morning in Evendale, police said.

Russell Andrews Jr., 54, rear-ended Officer Pete Faillace's cruiser at Glendale-Milford Road and Reading Road at about 5:15 a.m., Evendale police said.

The impact of the crash pushed the cruiser into the intersection. 

Faillace and another officer performed CPR on Andrews, police said.

Evendale Fire Department medics took him to Bethesda North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

