Colerain Township residents can have packages delivered to police for safekeeping

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The season for online shopping is upon us.

In an effort to decrease theft, Colerain Township police will allow residents to ship packages to the police department instead of leaving them outside, where they could be stolen.

From now until Dec. 24, Colerain Township residents can have deliveries sent to 4200 Springdale Road, Attention: Police Department, Cincinnati, Ohio 45251.

Jim Love, Colerain Township police spokesperson, said it's common this time of year for thieves to drive around to look for packages. Love said police spend a considerable amount of time taking reports for stolen items, so the delivery initiative benefits both residents and police.

“The benefit is quite a bit for the people out there as the holidays get closer,” Love said. “People walking, driving around. They see packages all over. The calls go up. We have to spend quite a few man hours responding to those calls -- theft calls -- taking reports, doing all that. Really it’s a win-win for us.”

This is the second consecutive year the police department has offered to hold deliveries for residents.

The person named on the package must show a valid ID when picking up. Packages can be picked up 24 hours Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.