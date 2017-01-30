Zoo puts premature baby hippo on IV to help with glucose, pH levels

CINCINNATI -- The widely-adored premature baby hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden last week is still under close care, the zoo announced Monday.

Zoo veterinarians found Monday morning that the calf had low glucose levels and her pH levels were off. They inserted an IV for fluids, dextrose and supportive supplements, according to the zoo.

The baby hippo had been steadily gaining weight, but did not gain any weight Sunday, the zoo also said. However, they added that it is not uncommon for premature babies to have difficulty with digestion and regulating their metabolism.

In response, the zoo has adjusted the baby hippo's formula and supplements in order to aid with digestion.

The baby hippo was born six weeks premature and less than half the weight of a typical hippo calf. The zoo is giving her round-the-clock care as she was too weak to even stand to drink her mother's milk on her own.

