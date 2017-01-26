Winburn: FBI taking boxes from office as part of 'political witch hunt'

On Wednesday, WCPO obtained a letter written by City Solicitor Paula Boggs Muething to John J. Williams, an attorney representing Winburn. The letter explained why the boxes ended up in the FBI's possession.
The letter claims the boxes in question were discovered under basement stairs by janitorial staff. Their contents were examined by City Solicitor Paula Boggs Muething, Chief of General Counsel Roshani Hardin and two assistant police chiefs, Paul Neudigate and David Bailey.
"After a quick assessment of the contents, four boxes contained several notebooks containing handwritten notes and significant numbers of manila file folders containing documents that appeared to be original public records, as well as some newspapers," Boggs Muething wrote in the letter. "One box contained only old newspapers."
To avoid involving Cincinnati police in a possibly political issue, the group decided to have an outside agency determine if there was any wrongdoing, according to the letter. The FBI had the boxes and transferred them to the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the letter said.
"This was particularly important, given the pending state audit and FBI investigation into past MSD procurement practices," Boggs Muething wrote.