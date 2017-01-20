What do you want to hear from Trump during his inauguration?

CINCINNATI -- The 2016 election ushered in a new era in American politics, and President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural address Thursday could play a large role in setting the tone for that era. The entire country has seen Trump as a candidate -- irascible, combative, prone to picking Twitter fights. But what kind of president will he be?

WCPO asked Cincinnatians what issues they hope Trump will address in his first speech as President of the United States. Some hoped he would clarify his plans for the future of healthcare, while others wanted to learn more about his promises to expand job opportunities for middle-class workers -- and all hoped, perhaps anxiously, that the next four years would be good ones for their country.

