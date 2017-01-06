WCPO- 9 On Your Side welcomes news anchor and reporter Ryan Houston

CINCINNATI – Award-winning journalist Ryan Houston joins the 9 On Your Side news team as the anchor of “The NOW Cincinnati.”

Houston joins 9 On Your Side from WAPT in Jackson, Mississippi, where he was the 6 and 10 p.m. weekend news anchor for two years. Prior to WAPT, Houston worked at WRDW in Augusta, Georgia, as the weekend anchor and political reporter.

As a city and government watchdog specialist, he won Associated Press awards for his investigations and anchoring. He also reported for the morning news show and handled several editorial responsibilities at WRDW in Albany, Georgia.

“Ryan is a high caliber journalist who will have an immediate positive impact at 9 On Your Side,” said Chip Mahaney, news director for 9 On Your Side. “I look forward to watching him share his stories with Cincinnati viewers. His expertise in investigative reporting and fighting for his community will be a great fit for the station and the communities we serve.”

Houston is an Arkansas native and the oldest of four brothers. He graduated from the University of Central Arkansas. When he’s not on television, Houston dedicates his spare time to volunteerism, working with various agencies and churches.

"I've been watching the 9 On Your Side newscasts online for weeks, and I'm impressed with the storytelling and creativity that's happening there every day,” said Houston. “I intend to be very engaged with the audiences of “The NOW Cincinnati,” and I look forward to getting to know my new home.”

Houston’s first day at WCPO 9 On Your Side will be Jan. 10. He’ll begin co-anchoring “The NOW Cincinnati” with co-host Tanya O’Rourke the week of Jan. 16. The hour-long show airs weekdays at 4 p.m. on 9 On Your Side.