CINCINNATI -- The zoo’s latest video of their beloved baby hippo is proof that animals can have sweet dreams too.

Like human babies, Fiona suckles in her sleep. Her caregivers say she has been an active dreamer since she was born.

Fiona has passed reached several milestones lately, including accessing her pool all by herself and breaking 100 pounds. Watch the moment Fiona weighed in in the player below.

Fiona has been eating plenty of hay, grain and formula, and she has an amazing appetite, zoo staff members said on Twitter.

Fiona’s hay is pre-chewed by her mother, Bibi. The zoo says that helps add good, healthy bacteria to Fiona's gut to help with digestion.

Fiona was born six weeks early on Jan. 24. She weighed 29 pounds, which is about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for this species.