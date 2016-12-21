WATCH: Cincinnati Children's Hospital and talented local kids 'Heal the World' in heartwarming video

CINCINNATI -- Many families will spend their holidays this year at Cincinnati Children's Hospital -- which, despite the life-saving care it provides, is no one's first choice for the festive season. Still, despite the stress that comes with having a little one who needs hospital care, there's love, happiness and hope between those walls, and Cincinnati Children's showcased it all in a super heartwarming holiday video.

The video features Greater Cincinnati performers with ages ranging from 10 to 20 performing a cover of Michael Jackson's song "Heal the World," encouraging listeners to care for one another and make the world a better place for children like them.

"Wow -- the kids in Greater Cincinnati are truly talented," the hospital posted on Facebook.

Watch the video below for the full performance, which features young soloists as well as local organizations such as the Northern Kentucky Children's ensemble, for a dose of holiday hope and healing -- and maybe a few happy tears, too.