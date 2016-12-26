WATCH: AAA dispatcher works on Christmas to help reunite drivers with their families

CINCINNATI -- From flat tires, to snow, to stranded motorists, this veteran AAA dispatcher said she has heard it all.

The voice behind the headset is 30-year veteran Virginia Wright. Wright has spent many Christmases helping drivers stuck on the roads make it to their families.

"When I walk through the door, I'm here to help whatever the situation is,” Wright said.

This Christmas was no exception. Wright worked this Christmas day just as she has for years, but she said serving the community makes working through the holiday worth it.

"Just helping people to join together on Christmas… they're frantic. They may start off not knowing your name... they may not be saying good things, but when it's over with they're apologizing to you and knowing your name and happy," Wright said.

Wright and her team have helped over 200 drivers this holiday season.