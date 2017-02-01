Local gym, school hosting 'Punching for Peace' anti-violence forum after 9-year-old's shooting death

CINCINNATI — A boxing club is hosting an anti-violence forum Wednesday night in the wake of a senseless shooting that took the life of 9-year-old Alexandrea Thompson in her Mount Auburn home on Jan. 18.

Oasis Elite Boxing Club will host a “open dialogue and forum for safer neighborhoods” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dohn Community High School (608 E. McMillan St. in Walnut Hills).

Youth who attend the forum will receive tickets for Adrien Broner's Feb. 18 match against Adrian Granados at the Cintas Center.

Police have not yet made any arrests for Thompson’s death. Her father was also shot, but he survived.