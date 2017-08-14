Hundreds attend vigil at Cincinnati City Hall for Charlottesville car attack victims

Police identified the driver as 20-year-old James Fields Jr., an Ohio man who'd recently moved from Northern Kentucky. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing at 10 a.m. Monday on charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.
The death toll rose later, when a helicopter carrying two Virginia state troopers crashed. Both people aboard, Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, and Berke M.M. Bates, one day shy of his 41st birthday, were killed. Police said the helicopter had been deployed to the violent protests in the city, which has been caught in the middle of the nation’s culture wars since it decided earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, enshrined in bronze on horseback in the city's Emancipation Park.