VIDEO: CPD officer and citizen save motorcyclist's life after fiery crash

CINCINNATI - When a motorcycle crashed and erupted in a fireball in the middle of the street, a Cincinnati police officer and a Citizen on Patrol came to the rider’s rescue.

"It was pretty intense," said Officer James Matthews, a 14-year police veteran.

Matthews’ body-camera video captured the moments on Aug. 8 when he came across the motorcycle in flames in the intersection of Warsaw and Ross Avenues in East Price Hill.

The video shows the motorcyclist lying in the street, crying out in pain and bleeding profusely from his left leg.

"He was just in severe pain. I think he was obviously in a state of shock,” Matthews said.

But Matthews knew what to do.

"Sounds kind of cliché, but your training kicks in," he said.

As Matthews dragged the victim away from flames, Roddy Williams rushed in to help.

"My natural instinct … I would just drop into any situation to help out cause that's where my heart is," said Williams, a volunteer for Citizens on Patrol for the past eight years.

"I used to work in the medical field with mentally challenged individuals, so my heart is there and I'm always wanting to help someone," he said.

When police posted the video to their Facebook page, it got dozens of positive comments and hundreds of likes. The post said Matthews and Williams "quickly took action" to apply pressure and stop rider's bleeding, and added that their "heroic actions"' saved the man's life.

But Matthews passed the praise.

"I’m not here to do this job as a glory hound. If anybody's a hero, it’s Mr. Williams who stepped up and helped me out," the officer said.

"It really excites me to be able to be recognized that I was able to be a help and a service to another,” Williams said.