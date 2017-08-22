Veterans worry about human cost of Trump's new Afghanistan strategy

CINCINNATI -- President Trump said Monday night that the American people are "weary of war without victory" in Afghanistan, where United States forces have lingered for over a decade without a clear resolution, and promised a greater allocation of resources in the region to combat extremist groups such as the Islamic State.

Zach McGuffey, who served in Afghanistan from 2013-2014, feels that weariness as acutely as anyone. Although he agreed with the president's decision to remain in the country, he said he hopes greater investment in the military includes greater investment in the health of returning veterans like himself.

"I'm not anti-war," said McGuffey, who founded the nonprofit 22 Until Valhalla after personal experiences with PTSD, depression and suicide. "I'm pro-American veteran. I know that wars have to be fought and it's an ugly, ugly business, but these wars that we're fighting now, I don't see a positive outcome for anyone."

Despite his fear that further military action will create more damaged veterans and mourning families, he acknowledged the need for the United States to remain.

"We tried to pull out of Iraq, and we created a power vaccuum," he said. "That gave rise to ISIS; that's worse than the Taliban."

Rusty Mardis, who spent a year in Afghanistan while serving in the Air Force and works today with the Tri-State Veterans Community Alliance, agreed.

"The fear (in Afghanistan) is we will put out and leave them alone to defend for themselves, which they can't (do) because they don't have the infrastructure," he said. "Everybody I came across and met, they appreciate our fortitude to be there, they appreciate us actually helping them while we are there."