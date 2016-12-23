Two-year-old from Gaza to get prosthetic leg at Cincinnati Children's

CINCINNATI -- A two-year-old girl from the Gaza Strip is spending the holiday in Cincinnati to receive the most special gift.

Unlike other kids her age, Lina has never been able to stand on her own. Her right leg was deformed at birth due to a genetic abnormality.

She was born in 2015 as a war raged in Gaza, which limited her family’s access to adequate medical care.

But Lina will be walking shortly after Christmas, thanks to a new prosthetic from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to “healing the wounds of war and occupation in the Middle East.”

Lina’s mother spoke with 9 On Your Side through an Arabic translator.

“Back home there is no chance for Lina to be treated, so it's a great opportunity for Lina to come here,” she said.

The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund helped set Lina and her mother up with a host family in Cincinnati for the several weeks of surgery and therapy.