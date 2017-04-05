CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati’s favorite Reds fan and preemie hippo seems to be enjoying her time playing in the water.

We’ve already seen Fiona playing with the hose and in her pool, but Fiona playing in the sprinkler might be the cutest video from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden yet.

GALLERY: The most adorable Fiona photos

So why is Fiona playing with a sprinkler? According to the zoo, it’s all part of her enrichment education.

It’s an important part of daily care that aims to stimulate animals’ senses and natural behaviors. These are behaviors such as hunting, exploration, foraging, problem solving and play.

In the video, you can see Fiona checking out the sprinkler before putting her mouth on it, then catching the water spraying out of her snout.