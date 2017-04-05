Cloudy
Fiona is discovering just how fun the sprinkler can be, as part of her enrichment exercises. According to the zoo: "Enrichment is an important part of the daily care we provide to all of our animals. Enrichment is anything the caregivers add to the animals’ environments to stimulate their senses and elicit natural behaviors such as foraging, exploration, hunting, problem solving, and even play."
Fiona plays with a sprinkler at the Cincinnati Zoo.
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati’s favorite Reds fan and preemie hippo seems to be enjoying her time playing in the water.
We’ve already seen Fiona playing with the hose and in her pool, but Fiona playing in the sprinkler might be the cutest video from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden yet.
So why is Fiona playing with a sprinkler? According to the zoo, it’s all part of her enrichment education.
It’s an important part of daily care that aims to stimulate animals’ senses and natural behaviors. These are behaviors such as hunting, exploration, foraging, problem solving and play.
In the video, you can see Fiona checking out the sprinkler before putting her mouth on it, then catching the water spraying out of her snout.