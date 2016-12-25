‘The Hunger Games' star, NKY native Josh Hutcherson spotted at Below Zero Lounge Friday

WCPO Staff
7:12 PM, Dec 24, 2016

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jamie McCarthy
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI -- Actor Josh Hutcherson (best known for his role in “The Hunger Games”) was spotted at Over-the-Rhine martini lounge Below Zero Friday night.

A Facebook post from Below Zero Lounge shows the star posing with an employee Friday night.

In addition to his part in "The Hunger Games," Hutcherson also played a role in the 2007 movie “Bridge to Terabithia” and played a motion-capture performance in the 2004 movie “The Polar Express.”

Hutcherson is from Union, Kentucky, and he attended Ryle High School. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video