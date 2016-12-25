‘The Hunger Games' star, NKY native Josh Hutcherson spotted at Below Zero Lounge Friday

CINCINNATI -- Actor Josh Hutcherson (best known for his role in “The Hunger Games”) was spotted at Over-the-Rhine martini lounge Below Zero Friday night.

A Facebook post from Below Zero Lounge shows the star posing with an employee Friday night.

In addition to his part in "The Hunger Games," Hutcherson also played a role in the 2007 movie “Bridge to Terabithia” and played a motion-capture performance in the 2004 movie “The Polar Express.”

Hutcherson is from Union, Kentucky, and he attended Ryle High School.