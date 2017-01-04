New market Street Corner set to open at the Banks

CINCINNATI -- A new convenience store is set to move into the Orange Leaf space at the Banks.

Street Corner will offer a variety of items including fresh and packaged food, deli items, local craft beers and coffee, developers announced Wednesday.

The company plans to open the store sometime this spring. The 1,500-square-foot store will employ 10 people and developers promised it would "deliver a true Cincinnati shopping experience."

"This is a great example of the evolution of the Banks and how the development is meeting the needs of our community as we grow," Laura Griffin, associate with Nicol Investment Company, which owns Phase I of The Banks, said. "Orange Leaf’s lease is ending and they’ve decided not to renew. At the same time, the Banks has doubled our residential community in the past year, added 2,000 daytime employees at the GE Global Operations Center and will soon open the doors to the new AC Hotel Cincinnati. That growth and the new demographics of the neighborhood have created significant demand for a fresh food market and Street Corner is an ideal fit."

Street Corner has more than 40 locations across the country and is "the largest specialty-based convenience store franchise in the United States," according to the announcement.

"People are coming back to downtown Cincinnati, from Millennials and other young professionals to empty nesters who want to live near where they work, dine and shop," Peter LaColla, CEO of Street Corner, said. "But these city center, mixed-use developments are often lacking when it comes to traditional grocery stores. We're catering to those built-in urban populations with a combination of convenience, grocery and fresh food."