CINCINNATI – A man charged with abduction and robbery fled from a courtroom Thursday and now faces more charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Joshua Kash, 32, was free on his own recognizance when he appeared at a hearing in front of Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Foley. Foley accepted a request from counsel to continue the case to another date and ordered Kash held on $50,000 bond for having contact with the victim while on O.R. bond.

That's when Kash ran off, the sheriff's office said.

Kash is now charged with fleeing. He is believed to reside in Westwood. Anyone with any information on Kash’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Fugitive Warrant Unit at (513) 478-6324 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.