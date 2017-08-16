State senator calls for investigation of Prosecutor Joe Deters, Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine

Ohio State Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Cincinnati, is calling for an independent investigation of Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine and Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. "Pat DeWine in collusion with Hamilton County Chief Prosecutor Joe Deters appears to have secured a public contract for his son Matt DeWine," Thomas alleged in statement released Tuesday night. Thomas said DeWine and Deters may have violated section 2921.43 of the Ohio Revised Code, which forbids public officials from using their position to secure a public contract for themselves, their families or their business associates. The senator will discuss his concerns further at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the steps of the Hamilton County Court House.

State Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Cincinnati (right), has called for an investigation into Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (top left) and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine (bottom left). 

