CINCINNATI – A Cincinnati native won his third Tony Award this past Sunday.

St. Xavier High School Alumnus Andy Blankenbuehler, 46, won his third Tony Award Sunday night for his choreography work in “Bandstand,” a musical about a group of WWII veterans who return to the US and form a band.

Last year, he won the same award for his work in “Hamilton,” the hip-hop style musical inspired by the life of Alexander Hamilton.

His first Tony Award came in 2008 for the musical “In the Heights”. This is his fifth nomination.

Another winner of the night was the musical "Dear Evan Hansen," which took home six awards, including "Best Musical."