Send us your wake-up call, and you could be featured on Good Morning Tri-State

Want to see your kids class or group on Good Morning Tri-State? It’s as easy as recording a quick video on your phone.



Good Morning Tri-State wants local kids to say “Good morning” to the Tri-State at 6:45 a.m. But we need your help. Ask your child’s teacher, coach or group leader to take a quick video of the kids saying, “Good morning Tri-State. Here’s your wakeup call from (insert class/school/group name)”



Once you’ve recorded your video, send it to us at one of the following places:



GMTS@wcpo.com

www.facebook.com/wcpo9

@wcpo on Twitter



Videos should be less than 10 seconds, and please record the video horizontal. We'd love to see your wake-up call!