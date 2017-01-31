Police seek man wanted in Northside fatal shooting

CINCINNATI -- Police are searching for a man wanted on murder charges.

Police asked that anyone with information about the whereabouts of 26-year-old Richard Harris call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

Harris is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 36-year-old Ramone Roylaes.

Royales was found suffering from a gunshot wound early August 28 on Knowlton Street in Northside. He died from his injuries at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police already arrested another suspect in the case. Damon Lackey, 23, was arrested Sept. 8. He also faces a murder charge in the shooting.