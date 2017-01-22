PHOTOS: Krohn Conservatory's spring show brings taste of New Orleans to Cincinnati

Spring show runs Jan. 21 to March 12

WCPO Staff
9:41 PM, Jan 21, 2017
Krohn Conservatory's spring show, Blooms on the Bayou, opened on January 21, 2017 featuring hundreds of vibrant annuals reminiscent of New Orleans' French Quarter. A woman looks at the Bayou display plants. Photo by Joseph Fuqua II for WCPO

JOSEPH FUQUA ll

CINCINNATI -- Krohn Conservatory's spring show, Blooms on the Bayou, opened on Jan. 21 and featured hundreds of vibrant annuals reminiscent of New Orleans' French Quarter.

