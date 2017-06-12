Cloudy
HI: 91°
LO: 69°
Terina Allen, left, and her mother Audrey DuBose comfort each other as video from the shooting death of DuBose's son, Sam DuBose is shown during the third day of testimony in the retrial of Ray Tensing Monday, June 12, 2017.
Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing is charged with murder for the shooting death of Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. His retrial began on June 8.
Jurors heard testimony from a crime scene investigator, video expert and a UC police officer in Day 3 of Tensing's murder retrial.
CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS